Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi, portraying Sartaj Gill and Bash in the latest film Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, have captured attention with their bromance. Akshay shared playful pictures of the duo on Instagram, encouraging fans to experience more of Taj and Bash's chemistry in the film Fighter, which was released on January 25, 2024, and is currently being shown in cinemas. Fighter Box Office: Siddharth Anand Claims Hrithik Roshan-Starrer Had Mid Opening Because '90% of Our Population Hasn't Flown in Planes' (Watch Video).

Akshay Oberoi's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Oberoi (@akshay0beroi)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)