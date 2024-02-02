Fighter was released on January 25, and its director, Siddharth Anand, recently addressed its lukewarm box office opening. During an interview, Anand discussed the factors that might have affected the film's poor Box office collection. He suggested that the film may have felt disconnected from the audience, noting that "90% of our population hasn't flown in planes." He also mentioned that the audience might have felt 'alien' to the narrative he envisioned. Anand further emphasised the lack of familiarity with air travel experiences, stating, "How many of our population have passports and have not travelled in planes, and that's why they do not know the exhilaration one should feel in action." Fighter Box Office Hit or Flop: 5 Reasons Why Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone's Film is Failing in Theatres in India!.

Siddharth Anand's Talks About His Film Fighter: