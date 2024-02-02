(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)
Fighter Box Office: Siddharth Anand Claims Hrithik Roshan-Starrer Had Mid Opening Because '90% of Our Population Hasn't Flown in Planes' (Watch Video)
Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor's Aerial film has already managed to garner Rs 140.35 Crore within a week of its release and earned Rs 250 Crore worldwide.
Socially Team Latestly| Feb 02, 2024 06:14 PM IST