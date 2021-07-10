Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan have named their second son, Jeh. The two welcomed a baby boy on February 21 and until now have kept him away from the media glare. “Yes, Kareena and Saif's younger son has been named Jeh," Bebo's father Randhir Kapoor told ETimes. As soon as this news was out, it was reported that Jeh in Parsi means 'To come, to bring’ whereas in Latin it's ‘blue crested bird.’

