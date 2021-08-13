Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan have not revealed the face of their second child since his birth. However, on August 13, the paparazzi captured a glimpse of Jehangir Ali Khan fondly called Jeh. Saifeena had made a visit to Randhir Kapoor's place in Bandra during the same the photographers clicked the tiny tot. Indeed, he reminds us of Taimur Ali Khan when he was a newborn.

