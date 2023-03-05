Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram stories and wished Ibrahim Ali Khan on his birthday. The Heroine actress shared a throwback picture of the birthday boy along with Saif Ali Khan and her two sons. “Happy birthday to the sweetest and most handsome boy," Bebo captioned the post. Have a look. Sarzameen: Kajol, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Ibrahim Ali Khan's Film Gets a Title; Shooting for Kayoze Irani’s Upcoming Movie Has Begun (View Pic).

Kareena Wishes Ibrahim:

Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)