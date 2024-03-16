Kartik Aaryan is an active social media user. The actor keeps his fans updated and entertained. Speaking of that, Kartik recently shared a video of himself cycling. Reacting to the video, a fan asked Kartik to give him his swanky car. For the unversed, Kartik gifted himself a swanky new SUV on Friday. His fan wrote, '6cr wali gari mujhe dedo', and to this, Kartik gave a hilarious reply saying, 'Abhi ek aur dost udhaar pe leke gaya hai... aate hi batata hu'. The Shehzada actor never fails to make us laugh! Kartik Aaryan Honoured As Performer of the Year at Zee Cine Awards 2024! Actor Flaunts His Trophy and Expresses Gratitude on Social Media.

Kartik Aaryan's Hilarious Response To His Fan Shouldn't Be Missed:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

