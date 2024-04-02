Kartik Aaryan and Kritika Tiwari have always dished out major sibling goals. As the actor’s sister celebrated her birthday yesterday (April 1), he took to Instagram to share an adorable selfie they clicked together, along with a quirky note. Kartik wished her with a playful “Happy April Fool’s Day Birthday Kiki.” In the photo, the brother-sister duo is seen flashing their million-dollar smiles. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kartik Aaryan Starts Second Schedule Shoot for Anees Bazmee’s Film, Shares Cool New Pic While Sharing the Update With Fans.

Kartik Aaryan And Kritika Tiwari

