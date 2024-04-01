Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is the upcoming horror comedy starring Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri and Vidya Balan. The actor shared with fans on social media that he has started shooting the second schedule of the film. And while dropping this update on the Anees Bazmee directorial, Kartik even shared a cool new picture of himself, flaunting his bearded look. He writes, “Fun trip khatam Kaam Shuru (fun trip over, work begins) Shoot begins #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 🤙🏻 #Schedule2.” Kartik Aaryan Jets Off to Munich Post Wrapping Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 First Schedule (See Pic).

Kartik Aaryan Drops Update On Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

