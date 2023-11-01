Parineeti Chopra will be celebrating her first Karwa Chauth this year. The actress, who got married to politician Raghav Chadha in September, decided to don a regal red dress and adorn her hands with a super-special mehndi design for the auspicious festival. She took to Instagram to share the first glimpse of her Karwa Chauth special mehndi, which featured a woman celebrating the festival of Karwa Chauth in a lehenga while holding a sieve. Karwa Chauth 2023: Shilpa Shetty Kundra Shares Glimpse From Puja, Stuns in Pink Saree (Watch Videos).

Check Out Parineeti Chopra's IG Status:

Parineeti Chopra's Mehndi (Photo Credits: Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)