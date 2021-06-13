It was a few days back when Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor in a talk show revealed that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are seeing each other. There have always been rumours of the two dating, but nothing was confirmed until Harsh spilled the beans. Now, as per the latest report, we hear is that Kat is upset with the Bhavesh Joshi Superhero actor. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif Are in a Relationship, Confirms Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor (Watch Video).

A source close to Katrina told SpotBoyE, "Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor had no business discussing her love life on a chat show. She barely knows him. And even if she did know him well, he should have asked her before going public with her personal life."

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoom TV (@zoomtv)

