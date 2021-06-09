Are Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif seeing each other? Well, seems like they are as recently on a talk show with Zoom TV, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor has accidentally confirmed the gossip. When he eas asked which industry relationship rumour he believes is true or a PR move? To which the actor replied, "Vicky and Katrina are together, that’s true." He later added, “Am I going to get in trouble for it? The cat is out of the bag!

