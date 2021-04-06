Tiger 3 actress Katrina Kaif tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday (April 6). She confirmed the news via his Instagram story. This came after a day Vicky Kaushal tested positive. Also, Katrina's Sooryavanshi co-star Akshay Kumar tested positive and he is currently hospitalised. Several Bollywood celebrities have been affected amid the resurgence of COVID-19 pandemic in Mumbai.

Check Out Katrina Kaif's Instagram Story Below:

Katrina Kaif's Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)