Veteran actor KD Chandran breathed his last today in Mumbai and died of cardiac arrest. Sudha Chandran’s father was critical suffering from dementia and was admitted to hospital on May 12. KD Chandran was also a popular actor and has acted in many well-known films like Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai, Tere Mere Sapne, Koi Mil Gaya and more.

