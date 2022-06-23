Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 6 has been creating waves in the television industry ever since the ace producer curated the franchise. Sudha Chandran, who rose to fame with the show, will reportedly return to the show in its sixth season. If the sources are to be believed, the veteran actress will be seen in a flashback sequence. She earlier played negative roles in first three seasons of the show after which her character took an exit, but she will mark her return to the show in a cameo role. Naagin 6: Vishal Solanki Is Excited To Join the Cast of Ekta Kapoor’s Supernatural TV Show.

Check It Out:

