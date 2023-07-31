Actress Kiara Advani delighted her fans as she shared a glimpse of her birthday celebrations, filled with bliss and ocean adventures, alongside her husband Sidharth Malhotra. In the video, Kiara looked stunning in a sexy and revealing black and white bikini, while Sidharth exuded cool vibes in red shorts. The couple appeared carefree and joyful, captured in a moment of pure happiness as they jumped off the boat and enjoyed a refreshing dip in the sparkling ocean. Kiara Advani Birthday: Let's Hear a 'Katha' of Her Best Fashion Moments! Check Out The Video Here:

