The trailer of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is out and it gives glimpses of the upcoming family entertainer! Starring Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh Daggubati in the lead, the trailer showcases showcases action, romance and oodles of drama. Salman and Pooja’s sweet chemistry and the former’s action-packed avatar looks promising. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is all set to be released in theatres on April 21. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Marks Salman Khan's Return to Theatres on Eid After Four Years.

Watch The Trailer Of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Below:

