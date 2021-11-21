Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor revealed his look from his next titled Kuttey. The actor took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures that see him in trimmed hair, beard, and mustache. The comic thriller stars Arjun alongside Konkona Sen Sharma, Naseeruddin Shah, Tabu and Radhika Madan. The movie will be helmed by Vishal Bhardwaj’s son. Coming back to Kapoor, he looks hot as the 'moustacheman.'

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)