Celebrity couple Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad made heads turn as they strolled hand in hand through the airport. The duo, captured in a viral video, showcased their stylish yet comfortable travel attire. Hrithik sported a chic combination of beige trousers, a black t-shirt, and a white shirt layered underneath. Meanwhile, Saba looked stunning in off-white flare pants paired with a brown t-shirt. Their affectionate display while exiting the airport left fans and onlookers charmed, sparking a wave of adoration across social media platforms. Hrithik Roshan Clicks Selfie With Girlfriend Saba Azad, Latter Shares Pic From Their Romantic Holiday Saying ‘Que Bueno Buenos Aires’.

Watch Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad's Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)