Ajay Devgn's sports drama Maidaan, directed by Amit Sharma, hits theatres on April 10, 2024. The film chronicles the golden era of Indian Football (1952-1962) under coach Syed Abdul Rahim and the team's Asian Games victories. However, it faces a box office clash with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's upcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. It's going to be a box office war this Eid! Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Makers Unveil New Poster of Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff's Film, Trailer To Release On March 26.

Maidaan Release Date Out

It's Maidaan Vs Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

