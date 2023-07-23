Malaika Arora has fans across the country and one wait to catch a glimpse of the actress-model. A few were lucky to spot her at the Delhi Airport and hence rushed to click selfies with her. However, it didn’t turn out pretty well as fans tried to get closer to her and Malaika looked uncomfortable. The actress, dressed up in a fitted white top and flared pants, was mobbed by fans while she was exiting Delhi Airport. She looked visibly annoyed as fans continued to follow her for pics as she walked towards her car. Salman Khan Gets Mobbed at Mumbai Airport; Fans Scream ‘Bhai’ To Click Selfies With Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Star (Watch Video).

Malaika Arora Mobbed At Delhi Airport

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HT City (@htcity)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)