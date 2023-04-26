Salman Khan is back to bay post his work trip in Dubai. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was photographed earlier today at the Mumbai Airport. A video shared by a paparazzo shows how the superstar was mobbed by fans at the airport. Fans are heard screaming ‘Bhai’ on spotting him and trying to get near him to click selfies. However, the actor, surrounded by his security team, is seen walking coolly towards his car. Salman Khan's Female Fan Screams 'Shaadi Nahi Karni' to Him at Dubai Party, Here's How KKBKKJ Star Responded (Watch Video).

Salman Khan Mobbed By Fans

