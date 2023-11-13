Mrunal Thakur and Badshah have sparked dating rumours after being spotted leaving Shilpa Shetty's Diwali party hand in hand. A viral picture captured the duo holding hands as they exited the festive celebration. The speculation around their relationship intensified on social media. Mrunal, adorned in green ethnic attire, led the way, with Badshah, looking sharp in black, following. Inside the party, Mrunal shared several pictures on Instagram Stories, featuring herself, Badshah, and host Shilpa Shetty, adding to the buzz around their rumoured romance. Shilpa Shetty Kundra Diwali Party: Shahid Kapoor–Mira Rajput, Orry, Tamannaah Bhatia–Vijay Varma and Others Grace the Star-Studded Event in Style (Watch Videos).

See Mrunal Thakur and Badshah's Viral Picture Here:

Mrunal Thakur and Badshah (Photo Credits: Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)