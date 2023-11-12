B-town is busy celebrating the auspicious festival Diwali. The celebrities amped up the festive spirit with all glitz and glamour. A host of celebs were seen at the Diwali party hosted by Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Raj Kundra. Shahid Kapoor–Mira Rajput, Sushmita Sen, Orry, Tamannaah Bhatia–Vijay Varma, Mrunal Thakur, Shraddha Kapoor and many others graced the event in style. Let’s take a look at the videos from Shilpa’s star-studded Diwali bash. Sushmita Sen Arrives With Rohman Shawl at Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s Grand Diwali Bash (Watch Video).

The Hostess Of The Party

Shraddha Kapoor

Sushmita Sen & Rohman Shawl

Rasha Thadani

Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput

Rakul Preet Singh & Jackky Bhagnani

Orry

Mrunal Thakur

Kriti Sanon & Nupur Sanon

Tamannaah Bhatia & Vijay Varma

Anil Kapoor

Arpita Khan Sharma

Raveena Tandon

