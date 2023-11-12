B-town is busy celebrating the auspicious festival Diwali. The celebrities amped up the festive spirit with all glitz and glamour. A host of celebs were seen at the Diwali party hosted by Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Raj Kundra. Shahid Kapoor–Mira Rajput, Sushmita Sen, Orry, Tamannaah Bhatia–Vijay Varma, Mrunal Thakur, Shraddha Kapoor and many others graced the event in style. Let’s take a look at the videos from Shilpa’s star-studded Diwali bash. Sushmita Sen Arrives With Rohman Shawl at Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s Grand Diwali Bash (Watch Video).
The Hostess Of The Party
View this post on Instagram
Shraddha Kapoor
View this post on Instagram
Sushmita Sen & Rohman Shawl
View this post on Instagram
Rasha Thadani
View this post on Instagram
Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput
View this post on Instagram
Rakul Preet Singh & Jackky Bhagnani
View this post on Instagram
Orry
View this post on Instagram
Mrunal Thakur
View this post on Instagram
Kriti Sanon & Nupur Sanon
View this post on Instagram
Tamannaah Bhatia & Vijay Varma
View this post on Instagram
Anil Kapoor
View this post on Instagram
Arpita Khan Sharma
View this post on Instagram
Raveena Tandon
View this post on Instagram
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)