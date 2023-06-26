On June 25, Shah Rukh Khan celebrated 31 Years of Deewana with 31 minutes of #AskSRK session on Twitter. SRK answered many fans queries with his wit and grace, however one in particular stood out from the rest. When a fan asked Shah Rukh how he feels about his entry bike scene from Deewana, the superstar replied, "Should have worn a helmet." Now, as soon as Mumbai Traffic Police noticed SRK's gyaan over 'helmet' safety, they lauded the actor with a cool message. Check it out. Shah Rukh Khan Responds to PM Modi Being Welcomed to the US to the Tune of ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ in Latest #AskSRK Session.

Shah Rukh Khan's Reply to Fan:

Should have worn a helmet!!! https://t.co/pFr5hbNdXg — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2023

Mumbai Police's Savage Tweet:

Swades or Pardes, safety ka Badshah #HelmetHaiNa https://t.co/cs2FcVcH0G — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) June 26, 2023

