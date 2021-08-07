Nafisa Ali will reportedly be coming back onscreen with Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The movie stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, with Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles. The film will be her first film after recovering from a surgery that she went through during her cancer journey.

Check Out Her Post Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)