Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been in the headlines recently for all the wrong reasons. The actor's house help has now levelled several allegations against him. In the recent video that has emerged now, the actor's house help Sapna Robin Masih is seen crying and stated that she has been left stranded in Dubai without food and money after her employer returned claiming visa problem. Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Family Accused of Torturing His Wife By Not Giving Her Food, Bed and Access to Bathroom.

Check The Video Here:

#WATCH This video of 20yrold Sapna, saying she worked as @Nawazuddin_S' house help & is stranded in Dubai, was shared by lawyer Rizwan Siddiquee, who also revealed that Nawaz's team is arranging for her ticket back home, he is yet to pay her "unpaid dues"#NawazuddinSiddiqui pic.twitter.com/EjKXGfWWwa — HT City (@htcity) February 20, 2023

Check Out The Tweet Here:

Actor #NawazuddinSiddiqui has been accused of abandoning his 20-year-old house help in #Dubai without #money or #food. Hired in November to take care of his minor children while they studied in Dubai, Sapna Robin Masih has been living there alone for nearly a month pic.twitter.com/YwOm8fNS6a — Diwakar Sharma (@DiwakarSharmaa) February 20, 2023

