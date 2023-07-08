Alia Bhatt must have missed her mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor’s intimate birthday celebration, but the actress has ensured to send her love virtually. The Heart of Stone actress shared a post on her Insta Story wishing her ‘Queen’ on the occasion of her 65th birthday today. Alia wrote, “Happy Birthday queen. You make everything wonderful!!!! Love you oh so much!” Neetu Kapoor Birthday: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Shares Cute Family Photo With Her ‘Ma’ and Brother Ranbir Kapoor (View Pic).

Alia Bhatt’s Birthday Post For Neetu Kapoor

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@aliaabhatt)

Neetu Kapoor Birthday Celebration

View this post on Instagram A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54)

