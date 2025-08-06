Actress Warina Hussain is changing her moniker after almost seven years in the industry. She is best known for her role in the romantic comedy Loveyatri opposite Aayush Sharma, produced by Salman Khan. Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday (August 6), Warina announced that she would henceforth like to be known as Hira Warina. She cited numerology as the reason behind the change and shared a short note explaining her decision. She wrote, "I've officially changed my name to Hira Warina - a decision rooted in numerology and guided by spirit. New chapter. Same essence. Just more aligned than ever. To those who've stayed close, your love means more than you know. Jayam Ravi Changes His Name to Ravi Mohan, Launches Ravi Mohan Studios to Support Emerging Talent.

Warina Hussain Changes Her Monicker to Hira Warina

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hira Warina (@warinahussain)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)