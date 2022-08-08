Nandamuri Kalyan Raman's latest release Bimbisara is performing exceptionally well in Telugu states. As per reports, the Mallidi Vasishta directorial has managed to mint Rs 16 crore in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in just three days of its release. Bimbisara Movie Review: Twitterati Gives Thumbs Up for Nandamuri Kalyan Ram’s Telugu Film, Calls It ‘Blockbuster’.

Bimbisara Box Office Update:

Nandamuri Kalyanram’s #Bimbisara collected a massive share of nearly 16 crs in just 3 days from AP & Telangana. All the distributors have entered into the profit zone, as the rights for the film were bought for 13 cr. This film is turning out to be a DOUBLE BLOCKBUSTER!!!!! pic.twitter.com/5rvTxhfJdL — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) August 8, 2022

