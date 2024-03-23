Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda, who tied the knot surrounded by their loved ones just a few weeks ago, recently delighted fans by sharing glimpses from their wedding festivities. One heartwarming photo captures the newlyweds perched on the edge of a Mr and Mrs card. In another snapshot, Pulkit is seen joyfully dancing alongside a friend. In another picture, the couple enjoys a playful slide together in a moment of carefree fun. These pictures show the love and laughter that filled their wedding celebrations. Lovebirds Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda Share Colourful Mehendi Celebration Pics.

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda's IG Pics Look Fun and Lovely

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pulkit Samrat (@pulkitsamrat)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)