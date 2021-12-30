Bollywood actress-dancer, Nora Fatehi has put a story on her Instagram revealing that she has been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus. She shared a long statement talking about her health condition and mentioned that she has been bedridden for a few days. Further, she also added that she has badly reacted to the virus and is on the way to recovery. FYI, for the past few days, Nora has been busy promoting her latest music video Dance Meri Rani with Guru Randhawa.

Nora Fatehi:

Nora Fatehi Instagram

