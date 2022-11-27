Pictures and videos of Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter, Nysa Devgan chilling with friends on Thanksgiving 2022 is all over the internet. In the viral photos, the starkid can be seen enjoying the bash with buddies Orhan Awatramani, Arjun Rampal’s daughter Mahikaa Rampal, Ahan Shetty’s girlfriend, Tania Shroff and many more. Have a look. Madonna Celebrates Thanksgiving 2022 With Fam; Singer Shares Glam Pics on Instagram!

Nysa Devgan Celebrates Thanksgiving 2022:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Orhan Awatramani (@orry1)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)