In a surprising turn of events, reports have emerged suggesting that the much-anticipated film OMG 2, starring Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, has been hit with a setback. The Censor Board has reportedly put a hold on the release of the film, citing undisclosed reasons. OMG 2 is the highly anticipated sequel of Oh My God. The film features Akshay Kumar, Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi in lead roles. OMG 2 Teaser: Akshay Kumar's Lord Shiva Act Impresses Netizens, Calls the Film's First Glimpse 'Fantastic'

Check Out The News Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)