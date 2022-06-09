Parineeti Chopra is setting major vacation goals with her latest Insta post. She is seen chilling amid the ocean and celebrating World Oceans Day in Sangalaki. The water baby looks stunning in the black bikini. Parineeti Chopra Shares Her Amazing Scuba Diving Experience in Indonesia.

Parineeti Chopra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)