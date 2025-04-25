Music producer Yashraj Mukhate has returned with another viral banger, showcasing his signature style of turning quirky dialogues into infectious musical tracks. His latest creation draws inspiration from memorable dialogue from Hasee Toh Phasee (2014), starring Parineeti Chopra. Interestingly, the dialogue did not go viral through the movie itself but gained momentum after a hilarious rant by RJ Vishal. Yashraj Mukhate’s newest remix video begins with the popular line, “Meri body mein bhi sensations hoti hain,” before seamlessly transitioning into a catchy, rhythmic flow: "Sone ki dikkat, rone ki dikkat, paise ki dikkat, waise hi dikkat, roz ki dikkat, boss ki dikkat, jeene ki dikkat, nahane ki dikkat, saans lene ki dikkat, paida hone ki dikkat, subah ki dikkat, shaam ki dikkat, har waqt mere kaam ki dikkat, naam ki dikkat, dikkat hi dikkat."

RJ Vishal's Original Video Of Sensations Dialogue

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VishalRaj Kapoor (@mirchi.vishal)

Yashraj Mukhate Viral Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yashraj Mukhate (@yashrajmukhate)

Parineeti Chopra Dialogue Original Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

