We all remember Meeta’s (Parineeti Chopra) reaction and dialogue delivery in the film Hasee Toh Phasee when she was asked about her reason for popping pills by Nikhil (Sidharth Malhotra). “Sensations jaise sarsarahat, sansanahat, gudgudahat, dagmagahat, farfarahat, thartharahat, kapkapahat, bharbharahat, dapdapahat, chatpatahat…..” as she goes on before Nikhil leaves her in the staircase, while she continues. To what was intended to portray a mental health issue with, perhaps, a hint of humour, the dialogue certainly struck a chord with the audience, who, years later, after the release of the film, finds it relatable. Now, the dialogue in question has turned into Instagram’s trending audio template with Instagram influencer and musician Pextyle’s fun remix that is a total vibe! How To Find Trending Audio on Instagram? Everything You Need To Know.

Parineeti Chopra’s ‘Hasee Toh Phasee’ Dialogue Turns Into Trending Audio Template

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pextyle (@pextyle)

The Audio Is a Total Hit Among Instagram Users

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pallavi Singh Rajput (@pallavi_psr)

Hilarious Compilation!

Watch the Full Video

