Pathaan has hit out of tha park! As the Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham-starrer has become one of the most profitable Hindi film ever. Reportedly, the YRF spy thriller has been able to mint Rs 102 crore (gross) worldwide at the box office. Check out the numbers below. Kangana Ranaut Praises Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, Says 'Aisi Films Chalni Chahiye' (Watch Video).

Pathaan Roars at Box Office:

SHAH RUKH KHAN ROARS, RISES & REVOLTS#Pathaan hits it OUT OF THE PARK with a historic global opening of Rs 100 cr plus India Gross: Rs 67 cr Overseas : Rs 35 cr ($4.2 mi) Total: Rs 102 cr #ShahRukhKhan #DeepikaPadukone #JohnAbraham Note: Estimateshttps://t.co/48aEGbRJ5G — Himesh (@HimeshMankad) January 26, 2023

