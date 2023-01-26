Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, which released in cinema halls on January 25, is creating storm at Indian box office with great reviews. Not only fans, but industry wallahs are also going gaga over the spy thriller. Now, even Kangana Ranaut spoke about Pathaan at the wrap-up party of her next Emergency. While talking to media, she praised the SRK-starrer and said, "Pathaan acha kar rahi hai. Aisi films chalni chahiye." Check out the full video below. Pathaan Box Office Day 1 Estimates: Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone's Film Expected to Earn Between Rs 52-55 Crore in India - Reports.

Kangana Ranaut Praises Pathaan:

