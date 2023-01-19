Pathaan is one of the most anticipated films of the year featuring a stellar star cast – Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Trade experts predict that Pathaan will have a fantastic start at the box office right from the opening day. With the advance bookings starting from January 20, the box office collection for the spy action thriller is expected to be over Rs 40 crore on the opening day. Yes, it is predicted that Pathaan will mint Rs 39-41 crore on the day of its release. Pathaan First Day Box Office Prediction, Shah Rukh Khan Replies to Fan's Question During #AskSRK Twitter Chat.

Pathaan Box Office Prediction

#Pathaan Box Office Estimate Day 1: Film likely to open with Rs. 40+ cr. on Day 1; to emerge as #ShahRukhKhan’s all-time second-highest opening day grosser @iamsrk https://t.co/vg2XIYnTQ3 — BollyHungama (@Bollyhungama) January 19, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)