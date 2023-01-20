Pathaan is all set to release in theatres and fans have high hopes for the film. Trade experts expect Pathaan to break Baahubali 2's box office record and come out as the biggest non-holiday opener ever. Pathaan Song Jhoome Jo Pathaan Arabic Version: Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s Sexy Looks and Moves Just Got Even Better in This New Video.

View Tweet Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)