A new Arabic version of the song "Jhoome Jo Pathaan" from Pathaan is out. The song sung by Grini & Jamila and Vishal-Sheykhar has amped up the already smooth song even more. Arabic versions of many songs are enjoyed by Indian audiences quite often and this is certainly one that will be replayed many times. 'Pathaan Advance Booking' Funny Memes Go Viral After Shah Rukh Khan’s Film Pathaan Tickets Are Selling Like Hot Cake.

Watch Jhoome Jo Pathaan Arabic Version:

