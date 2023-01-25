Shah Rukh Khan's much-awaited actioner Pathaan has finally released in theatres today (Jan 25). Also, starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, the flick has already created history at the box office before its release. Now, Pathaan's early review by moviegoers is out and it's a BLOCKBUSTER. Netizens can't get over SRK and action sequences from the film. Check out Pathaan's first reviews below. Pathaan Beats KGF 2! Shah Rukh Khan's Film Sells 5.56 Lakh Tickets in Advance Booking for Its Opening Day 

'Masala'

'Quick Review'

 

'Next Level'

'Bombastic'

'Incredible'

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)