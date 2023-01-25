Shah Rukh Khan's much-awaited actioner Pathaan has finally released in theatres today (Jan 25). Also, starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, the flick has already created history at the box office before its release. Now, Pathaan's early review by moviegoers is out and it's a BLOCKBUSTER. Netizens can't get over SRK and action sequences from the film. Check out Pathaan's first reviews below. Pathaan Beats KGF 2! Shah Rukh Khan's Film Sells 5.56 Lakh Tickets in Advance Booking for Its Opening Day.

'Masala'

#PathaanReview Large scale masala. Lot of action with Superb Music. SRK-Deepika did good but it’s #JohnAbraham who ends up stealing the show.#SalmanKhan cameo was SUPERB. Ok Screenplay. VFX cud be better. Overall #Pathaan is a fun watch for all the action lovers. WINNER ⭐️⭐️⭐️½ — Review Junkie (@jagatjoon12) January 25, 2023

'Quick Review'

Here’s my quick review of #Pathaan 🔥 SRKIANS, it’s our day today! IT’S PATHAAN DAY! GO WATCH THE FILM NOW! ❤️#PathaanFirstDayFirstShow pic.twitter.com/7pHBZV8LFd — Ashweta 🇳🇿✨ (@Sonaholic_Ashu) January 25, 2023

'Next Level'

#SRK's #Pathaan review The movie presented #SRK in his full glory unlike any other movie of his has done before the action sequences are never seen before, supporting cast #deepikapadukone and #JohnAbraham shines and the twists and turns make the movie next level 4.5/5⭐ pic.twitter.com/4hQC70pfDW — Harminder 🍿🎬🏏 (@Harmindarboxoff) January 24, 2023

'Bombastic'

PATHAAN is a bombastic, extreme, and totally over the top masala spectacle that plays completely by its own rules. If you don't play, you lose. #PathaanFirstDayFirstShow #Pathaan review ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ — Trending (@green_chillyy) January 25, 2023

'Incredible'

#Pathaan Review Action Blockbuster ⚡#SRK rocking. Incredible ride of emotions to see #ShahRukhKhan back on screen⭐. many Theater whistle moments 📢! Pure Euphoria of SRK ! 💥 John Abraham and Deepika amazing.❤ Banger Comeback from the king 💯#PathaanFirstDayFirstShow pic.twitter.com/w79kC8Esmo — Forum Kerala (@Forum_Keralam) January 25, 2023

