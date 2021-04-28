Actor Prateik Babbar has always been vocal about the admiration and love he has for his late mother Smita Patil. And now, in his latest post on Instagram, the actor has given a tribute to his maa by getting her name inked on his chest (heart). His tattoo reads, ‘Smita 1955-(infinity symbol)’.

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prateik babbar (@_prat)

