It has been a year since Salman Khan last graced the big screen, and fans have been eagerly awaiting his return. The anticipation peaked with the release of the highly awaited teaser for his upcoming film, Sikandar. Helmed by AR Murugadoss, this action-packed thriller also stars Rashmika Mandanna and the legendary Sathyaraj, famous for his role as Kattappa in Baahubali. The movie teaser has garnered mixed reactions from netizens, with many expressing indifference towards Khan's return to the action genre. Scheduled for release during Eid 2025, netizens are tagging Sikandar 'outdated' as well as 'promising'. Check it out. ‘Sikandar’ Teaser: Salman Khan Delivers Massy Action As He Faces Off Against Baddies in This Film Co-Starring Rashmika Mandanna (Watch Video).

'Cinematography of Sikandar'

'Outdated'

'Back With Bang'

'Cheap Copy'

'Perfect'

JUST THE PERFECT SALMAN KHAN FILM It has been a while since #SalmanKhan was seen in an out and out massy role. Going by #SikandarTeaser, this one should be it. #Sikandar seems to have everything from drama, action, dialogues, scale and very importantly, quintessential… pic.twitter.com/qhIJPeOvYL — Joginder Tuteja (@Tutejajoginder) February 27, 2025

'Same Old Theme'

Sikandar teaser is mid with same old theme like jai ho. Not impressed with anything hopefully a better trailer. — पार्थ. (@iparthjoshii) February 27, 2025

'Promising'

Watch 'Sikandar' Teaser:

