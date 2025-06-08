A video is circulating on social media where Rohit Sharma was recently seen sharing a special moment with his daughter, Samaira. In the viral video, Rohit was asking his daughter to look at a fan's tattoo. The tattoo showcased a detailed depiction of Rohit's face and was inked by a devoted fan eager to showcase his tattoo to the India ODI captain. Below is the viral video. ‘He Was a Little Disappointed…’ Rohit Sharma Opens Up About Father’s Reaction After His Retirement From Test Cricket (Watch Video).

Rohit Sharna Shows Samaira Tattoo Made by His Fan

Rohit Sharma shows Samaira the tattoo made by his super fan Dipak on his hand.❤️🥰 pic.twitter.com/xagEgRCu5Z — 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) June 7, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)