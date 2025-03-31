Mumbai Indians (MI) left-arm seamer Ashwani Kumar delivered a sensational performance with the ball on his debut against the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday. The 23-year-old bagged a four-wicket haul where he dismissed key batters, captain Ajinkya Rahane, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh and Manish Pandey. Ashwani Kumar's dream performance with the ball helped Mumbai to bundle out Kolkata for 116 runs. After his sensational performance, Ashwani Kumar's "I am Enough" tattoo on his hand went viral in the social space. Another 'Jitendra Bhatawadekar?' Fans Praise Scouting of Mumbai Indians With Funny Memes After Debutant Ashwani Kumar Scalps Four-Wicket Haul During MI vs KKR IPL 2025 Match.

Ashwani Kumar has ‘I Am Enough’ Tattoo on His Hand

Ashwani Kumar tattoo 🥵 pic.twitter.com/jEPfoIHAFI — Out Of Context Cricket (@GemsOfCricket) March 31, 2025

