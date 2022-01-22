Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced on January 21 that they have become proud parents to a baby via surrogacy. However, the couple did not disclose the gender of the child. Now, as per an exclusive report in Daily Mail, it suggests that it's a baby girl for Nickyanka. Further, the report also adds that the duo has welcomed their daughter 12 weeks early. To note, there has been no official confirmation on this yet.

Nickyanka Blessed With Baby:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)