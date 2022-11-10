Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are cute parents and the latest picture shared by the actress on Instagram proves the same. In the photo, we get to see PeeCee playing with her kiddo Malti Marie while Nick looks at his two girls and smiles. Well, it's such a candid cute click! Priyanka Chopra Jonas Pats Malti Marie As the Mother-Daughter Duo Listen to ‘Sasural Genda Phool’ (Watch Video).

Priyanka and Nick With Their Kid:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

