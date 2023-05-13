Priyanka Chopra attended Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s engagement in Delhi and she stole the spotlight in her sexy yellow outfit. The Citadel star posed for the paps with her brother Siddharth Chopra and Parineeti’s father Pawan Chopra. Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha Engagement Pics Out! Bollywood Actress and AAP Leader Complement Each Other in Beautiful Ethnic Outfits (View Pics).

Check Out the Video Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

