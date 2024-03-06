Lovebirds Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda, who have been dating since 2019, are reportedly tying the knot this month. As per the latest reports, the couple will be getting married on March 13. Recently, Pulkit and Kriti's wedding invitation went viral on social media. The invitation featured a sketch of the couple sitting on a balcony and looking at the blue sea. For the unversed, Pulkit and Kriti fell in love while working on the sets of Pagalpanti. Kriti Kharbanda Shares Mushy Pictures To Wish Boyfriend Pulkit Samrat on His Birthday!

Pulkit Samrat-Kriti kharbanda's Wedding Date Revealed:

